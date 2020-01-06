English Premier League side Arsenal FC is interested in the services of Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng according to Sky Sports in Germany.



Arsenal had enquired about a probable transfer fee, loan possibilities and the player’s wages with the 31-year-old centre-back, who can also play at full-back, said to be looking for a transfer this winter on Saturday .

The services of Boateng will cost Arsenal approximately £12.8m (€15m) with the London club looking to replace defender Callum Chambers who is out for nine months.



Boateng who has recently been left out of the Germany national team squad won the World Cup in 2014, has made more than 300 appearances for Bayern and won seven successive German titles and the 2013 Champions League.



Arsenal is unlikely to make more additions to their squad this month that require “significant” investment after committing close to £150m in transfer fees in the summer.



They have already recalled defender William Saliba from his loan spell at Saint Etienne but he will return to the Emirates in the summer; Boateng seen as a quick fix to their leaky defence.

