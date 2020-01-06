Rangers have terminated the loan deal of Leicester winger Andy King, who has returned to his parent club.

King has made five appearances for the club after joining Rangers on a season-long loan deal over the summer.

Just two of those appearances have come in the Scottish Premiership but the 31-year-old hasn’t featured for Rangers since September’s League Cup win over Livingston.

King, who hails from Devon, has spent his entire career at Leicester, initially joining the club at the age of 15.



