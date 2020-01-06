This year’s Golden Globes featured climate change talk, drunk speeches and some big surprises.
Best Motion Picture — Drama
1917 WINNER
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy: WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker: WINNER
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood:WINNER
Rocketman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Awkwafina, The Farewell: WINNER
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman: WINNER
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: WINNER
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Little Women – Alexandre Desplat
Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir: WINNER
Marriage Story – Randy Newman
1917 – Thomas Newman
Motherless Brooklyn – Daniel Pemberton
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television
Catch-22
Chernobyl: WINNER
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon: WINNER
Best Director — Motion Picture
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917: WINNER
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown: WINNER
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television
Patricia Arquette, The Act: WINNER
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
“Beautiful Ghosts,” Cats – Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman – Music by Elton John, Lyrics by Bernie Taupin: WINNER
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen II – Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez
“Spirit,” The Lion King – Music and Lyrics by Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh & Beyoncé
“Stand Up,” Harriet – Music and Lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Barry
Fleabag: WINNER
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story: WINNER
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Motion Picture — Animated
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link: WINNER
Toy Story 4
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho & Han Jin-won
The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino: WINNER
The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Brian Cox, Succession: WINNER
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite: WINNER
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag: WINNER
Best Television Series — Drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession: WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl: WINNER
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice: WINNER
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy: WINNER
