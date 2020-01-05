The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the killing of about 23 innocent Nigerians by marauders in Tawari Community in Kogi state as

dastardly and completely unacceptable.

The party urged President Muhammadu Buhari to live up to his billings and take a decisive step to end the prevalent killing and bloodletting in the country instead of resorting to issuing pointless press releases and condolence messages without corresponding action to end the scourge.

Kaduna Deputy Gov visits gas explosion victims, cautions gas retailers

The PDP noted that the invasion of the helpless Tawari community and the

killing spree, which reportedly lasted unrepressed for several hours, despite earlier security apprehensions in the area, points to government’s direct negligence to its primary duty to protect the people.

In a statement on Sunday by its publicist, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP blamed the unabated killing and violence in various parts of the country on security lapses under the present administration.

The party as well knocked the Buhari administration for failing to decisively track down and prosecute killers and perpetrators of violence in the country.

“Our party recalls that no decisive steps have been taken to prosecute the perpetrators of mass killings that shook our nation in Benue, Kaduna, Katsina, Bauchi, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara, Kano, Niger, Rivers, Ebonyi, Abia and of course Kogi state, under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

“It is indeed disheartening that the APC administration is now trying to reduce the functions of the office of the Commander-in Chief of our nation to issuing press releases and condolences message each time marauders invade communities and massacre defenceless compatriots, instead of tracking down and dealing with the perpetrators.

“Such failures by government embolden killers, insurgents, marauders and kidnappers who have now virtually taken over our highways and holding citizens’ hostage in their homes, forests and caves.

“The PDP, standing shoulder to shoulder with Nigerians demands an

immediate step to end wanton killings and bloodletting in our country.

“Our nation cannot afford to continue to be a large funeral palour and a

country where citizens have to contend daily with the fear and pain of

death.

“Our party therefore charges President Buhari to brace up, heed the cries

of Nigerians and immediately rejig his security architecture by injecting new blood into the system”, said the party.

While commending the patriotism of

the nation’s gallant troops in the front, the PDP insisted that the security administration must be rejigged to ensure an effective confrontation of the security reality across the nation.

The PDP commiserated with the victims and families of those killed in

the Tawari attack and bloodlettings in other parts of the country while calling on security agencies in the Kogi state to beef up security in the areas as well as take up the challenge to track down the killers.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

