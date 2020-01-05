Abuja – The Nigerian Meteorological Agency ( NiMet) has predicted
thick dust haze condition over the North down to the Central region for Sunday.
NiMet’s weather outlook on Saturday in Abuja further predicted moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility range of 1to 3KM and localised visibility to less than or equal to 1000M for Southern parts of the country.
” For Northern states, thick dust haze condition is anticipated over the
Northern part of the country within forecast period with day and night temperatures of 20 to 28 degree Celsius and 6 to 13 degree Celsius.
” For Central states,
According to NiMet, moderate dust haze condition is expected over the Southern states with
” Day and night temperatures of the region are expected to be 29 to 36 degree Celsius and 11 to 22 degree Celsius respectively,” it said. (NAN)
