As part of activities to celebrate the New Year, the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, has donated several items and cash to 120 babies delivered in selected Primary Health Care centers across the six Area Councils of the territory.

Making the donation in Chikuku Primary Health Care Centre of Kuje Area Council, the minister described the successful delivery as a bundle of joy, while praying that joy will continue to radiate in the Federal Capital Territory in 2020 and beyond.

Represented by the Acting Executive Secretary of Primary Health Care Centre, Dr. Iwot Ndaeyo, the Minister of state also tasked mothers on early training of their children, just as she emphasized that children are gift from God.

She used the occasion to remind mothers of the need to ensure that their babies complete the routine immunization before the age of two years, just as she called on them to keep the immunization card safe and accept all vaccines given during government approved immunization campaigns.

“Note that vaccines are free in all Government Health facilities and you do not pay for cards, syringes or cotton wool. Report to the Primary Health Care Department in the Area Council should you be charged a fee for Immunization services.

“Remember to take care of yourselves and be well and fit always so that your babies grow well and be useful to you and the society. Attend Post Natal clinics and continue to take your routine medicines,” Aliyu charged mothers.

The minister used the occasion to reiterate the FCT Administration’s determination to support those in genuine needs and emphasized the Administration’s desire to promote the culture of being our brother’s keepers at all times.

Speaking on behalf of other beneficiaries, the mother of the Star baby in Chikuku Primary Health Care Centre, Mrs. Rachael Senth, who delivered at 3.05am thanked the minister for the kind gesture, adding that the items and cash donation will assist mothers at this early stage of delivery.

The ministerial team also visited Old Kutunku Primary Health Care Centre in Gwagwalada Area Council, Kunchigoro Primary Health Care Centre in Abuja Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Ushafa Primary Health Care in Bwari Area Council, Dabi Bako Primary Health Care in Kwali Area Council and New Township Clinic in Abaji Area Council.

