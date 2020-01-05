The wife of Governor of Anambra State and founder of Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE), an NGO, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano, has called on Ndi Anambra to make 2020, a year of inclusiveness and shared communal values through conscious recognition of the potentials and contributions of the physically challenged, the less privileged and promotion of values that sustain bonding in the family and the community.

Mrs. Obiano made the call in a Special New Year Message in Awka signed by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Emeka Ozumba, advocating more inclusiveness for Persons with Disabilities (PLWDs) and sustenance of good communal values.

According to her, achieving inclusiveness in our society requires programmes that encourage shift in the mind-set of the populace from acts of pity to respect, based on the understanding that disability and want are mere physical condition and challenges that can be overcome rather than an impediment.

Her words: “As we herald the New Year, it has become necessary to remind us that in an increasingly fragmented society where individuation dominates, we tend to forget that all fingers are not equal and that some of us need a hand or a ladder to get up and contribute their quota.

It is equally imperative that we brace-up to the challenges of modern society which chip away at our shared values both at family and community levels and rather work hard to sustain those that promote amity and progress at all levels.”

Mrs. Obiano also called for greater attention to issues that bind rather than divide families, communities, state and the nation, stressing that sharing with those in need is a duty conferred on all humanity and should not be ignored if we must build a better society.

Read Also: FAAN reopens Port Harcourt Airport to flight operations

She commended the pacesetting example of the Anambra State Government in providing automatic employment for Persons with Disabilities (PLWDs) as well as ensuring that the festive season was joyful for most homes that got bags of Anambra rice to share with family and neighbours.

Whilst urging Ndi Anambra, especially the women to encourage total rededication of their sons and daughters to the service of God and peace in their homes and state, she assured that the programmes of her NGO, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ), will definitely touch more lives positively in the New Year and will continue to champion inclusiveness and support for the needy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

