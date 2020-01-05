The Lagos State Police Command has issued a seven day ultimatum to owners and operators of unregistered vehicles, vehicles with no plate numbers and those with plate numbers carrying names and titles, to register their vehicles or face the full weight of the law.

According to the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Elkana Baka, in a statement made available to journalist on Sunday, vehicles displayed for sale in various car stands, must also have the dealer’s sticker conspicuously pasted for easy identification.

Bala further stated that the ultimatum which will start from January 6, 2020 and elapse by 11.59pm of January 12, 2020, became necessary to restore sanity on the roads.

Giving a detailed explanation, the PPRO said: “Also affected are vehicles with covered or defaced plate numbers, vehicles with fake plate numbers and vehicles without plate numbers.

‘’Users of plate numbers with special inscriptions like ‘Chief’ ‘Chairman’, ‘Ambassador’, ‘Baale’, ‘Iya loja’, ‘Sarki’, or bearing personal name among others, are required by law to register such customize plate numbers.

“Escorts vehicles and bullion vans must also be registered. It is not enough to inscribe just the word ‘Escort’ or ‘Pilot ‘ as it is not sufficient enough to track such vehicle.

‘’Vehicles displayed for sale in various car stand must have the dealer’s sticker conspicuously pasted for easy identification. The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has set up a Special Operations to clampdown on violators of traffic laws and to embark on massive enforcement at the expiration of the seven days ultimatum.

“This enforcement becomes necessary considering the fact that criminal elements in recent past have device a means of operating with such vehicles to attack unsuspecting members of the public without any trace’’.

He warned that traffic violators will instantly be arraigned before the Lagos State Special Offences Mobile Court.

