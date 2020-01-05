Rev Lawan Andimi who was kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents has urged Nigerian and mostly Christendom to be patient and not cry, worry but thank God for everything.

Lawan Andimi

Rev Lawan Andimi who heads Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika, Adamawa state . was abducted on Thursday.

But in a video released Ahmed Salkida, a journalist with links with Boko Haram leadership on Sunday, said Andimi called on CAN, the governor of Adamawa State, Fintiri, President Muhammadu Buhari and others to come to his rescue.

Boko Haram abducts CAN chairman

He said: “I have never discouraged because all that one himself is in the hand of God.

“God who make them to take care of me and to leave my life will still work and he will touch them.

“I’m appealing to my colleagues, referends particularly my President, and my Governor for my release.

“This people have been doing me well, they provide my every need, they haven’t done anything wrong to me so I believe that God who made them to act in such a way to me will make all arrangement for me to leave here.

“By the grace of God I will be together with my wife and children, If the opportunity is not granted maybe it is the will of God.

“I urge you all to be patient, Don’t cry, not worry, but thank God for everything.”

A delegation of Adamawa Government led by the Deputy Governor, Chief Crowther Seth, on Saturday visited Michika and Madagali Local Government areas to sympathise with the people over Thursday night incursion by insurgents.

Addressing traditional rulers and stakeholders in Michika and Madagali, Seth said the delegation was mandated by the state governor to visit the areas to assess situation and sympathise with the people over the incident.

He assured them of government commitment to security of lives and properties.

“The Governor would have led this delegation himself, but he is not around. He is outside the state for an official engagement that has to do with the interest of the state.

“He said we should commend you for your resilience and support to security agencies and to urge you to continue to support our security personnel in their efforts to protect you,” Seth said.

In their responses, the District Head of Michika, Mr Ngida Zakawa, and the District Head of Gulak, Alhaji Bello Ijadi, lauded the government for the quick response in reaching out to them.

They said no civilian life was lost except that the Michika branch Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Mr Lawan Andimi, was still missing since Thursday when he was seen boarding an unidentified van.

They called for more deployment of security and medical personnel to the areas to beef up security and enhance healthcare delivery.

Also speaking to newsmen, the Village Head of Kopa in Madagali Local Government, Lawan Luka, said the people have been digging trenches on a road regularly used by the insurgents but the insurgents always return to fill the trenches.

“We want the army to send troops to our village to work with our local vigilante to contain the terrorists, ” Luka said.

