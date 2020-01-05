An $80million bounty has been placed on the head of the President of the United State, Donald Trump by the Iranian.

The $80million bounty was as a result of the killing of General Qasem Soleimani.

During the televised funeral of the top Iranian, official state broadcasters said one US dollar would be tabled for every Iranian in the country, with the cash going to whoever killed the US President.

“Iran has 80 million inhabitants. Based on the Iranian population, we want to raise $80million (£61million) which is a reward for those who get close to the head of President Trump,” it was announced, according to en24.

⭕️بالفيديو : المشاركون في تأبين القادة الشهداء في ايران يعلنون عن جائزة مالية قدرها ٨٠ مليون دولار ( دولار عن كل مواطن ايراني) لمن يغتال الرئيس الامريكي ترامب . pic.twitter.com/jMZBFKM5u8 — انصار الحشد الشعبي ⁦✌️⁩⁦ (@blQHZFWRs5F91RV) January 5, 2020

