The three policemen who were caught on video assaulting a young man in Enugu State have been arrested.

The arrest was prompted by directives from the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, after a public outcry.

In the video, which was shared by a Twitter handle @onyezeme on Saturday, victim identified as Justice Obasi was seen manhandled by three armed police officers.

Anything-can-happen Golden Globes kick off crowded awards season

According to @onyezeme the young man was being manhandled for refusing to be searched and unlocking his phone.

“They labeled the boy fraudster (yahoo boy) without any evidence,” the tweet read.

This video sparked outrage, forcing the police to react on Sunday morning saying the IGP had ordered an investigation into uncovering the identities of the policemen.

Confirming the development on its the verified Twitter handle @policeNG, the police assured Nigerians that Justice Obasi will certainly get justice in the case.

Although the identities of the policemen were not disclosed, the tweet reads, “Following the directives of the IGP, the Enugu State Police Command has since identified, traced and arrested the three policemen involved in the assault of citizen – Justice Obasi.

“The policemen are currently in custody pending the commencement of their Orderly Room Trial – an internal disciplinary procedure of the Force.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

