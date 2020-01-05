Kaduna – The Director of Womanhood School of Health Science, Kaduna, Nurudden Bello, on Saturday, advised parents to protect their wards to avert contracting cold-related illnesses.

Bello, who gave the advice while fielding questions from journalists in Kaduna, urged parents to help keep their children and the elderly warm to protect them against the effect of the season.

The expert advised commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as Okada riders, to use mask and eye-glasses to avoid the harsh weather condition in most parts of the Northern zone.

“Extreme cold weather can lead to serious health issues to the elderly, such as hypothermia, while kids can also be affected with cold-related diseases, if exposed to the harsh weather.

Bello said exposing children to extreme cold could lead to low body temperature, hypothermia, frostbite and even death, while exercising in the cold weather by the aged could result in heart attacks and stroke.

DisCos to increase tariff from Jan 1-NERC by Nneka January 4, 2020

“Some adults can lose body heat fast, even faster than when they were young, and aging comes with changes in the body system that may make it harder for elderly persons who exposes themselves to extremely cold weather,” he said.

He attributed the extremely harsh weather in some parts of country to climate change, desertification, deforestation and environmental degradation.

“One of the reasons why northern Nigeria and some parts of Africa are facing this kind of harsh weather is as a result of climate change, desertification and environmental degradation,” he said.

Bello advised the authorities to sensitise the public about cold-related diseases and respiratory infections, such as conjunctivitis, common cold, asthma, cough, catarrh and tonsillitis, pneumonia, sickle cell crisis, eye problems, bronchitis and dry skin, among other illnesses.

He advised the elderly persons to wear warm clothes, hand gloves and socks as well as glasses to protect their eyes.

“They should also use jelly for their lips, skin, necks, and faces, and drink plenty water to prevent dehydration,” the expert said.

Bello called on NEMA, SEMA and other environmental-related NGOs/CSOs to create more awareness on the dangers of bush burning, especially during harmattan. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

