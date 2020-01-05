Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has sympathised with the government and people of Oyo State over the fire incident that gutted the Akesan Market, in the ancient town of Oyo.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker said he was shocked by the incident.

Gbajabiamila expressed regret over the early morning fire outbreak that claimed the means of livelihood of many traders.

“It is with heavy heart that I received the news of the fire outbreak that gutted the popular ancient Akesan Market in Oyo.

“I commiserate with the victims of the fire for the disruption of their economic activities as a result of the unfortunate incident.

“Being a historic ancient market and very dear to the people of Oyo State, I also empathise with the Alaafin of Oyo, HRH. Oba Lamidi Adeyemi over the incident.

“I want to appeal to the people to remain calm and law abiding as the government of the state looks into the situation with a view to bringing succour to the victims, meanwhile the House Committee on Emergency and Disaster Management alongside the lawmaker representing the area, Rep. Akeem Adeyemi will wade in to mobilize relief materials,” the Speaker said.

