The Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello has appealed to residents of the Territory to support all government programmes and policies, even as he reassured that the Administration will intensify efforts alongside relevant security agencies to ensure that lives and property in the FCT are secured.

As contained in his New Year message to the residents of the Territory, Malam Bello explained that no government policy is ever designed to inflict hardship on the populace but are formulated and implemented for the benefit of the greater populace.

While noting that support for government policies will ensure the success of such policies which ultimately will be enjoyed by majority of the citizenry, the minister also thanked residents for their cooperation and peaceful conduct in 2019 especially during the general elections and its accompanying events which according to him made the previous year very significant in the socio-political development of Nigeria.

“2019 was a very important year in the socio-political development of Nigeria because of the 2019 general elections which culminated into nforgettable democracy day celebrations.

“I wish to thank residents for their peaceful conduct and for being exemplary hosts to the foreign dignitaries who were in the FCT for this event,” he stated.

Furthermore, the Minister stressed that for this form of benevolence to be maintained the FCT is to consolidate on its rising profile as the conference tourism hub of the continent.

He reminded residents that the FCT was poised to play host to several international events in the year 2020 and FCT residents and businesses stand to gain a lot if they maintain the warm and friendly attitude for which they have become known. An accommodating attitude, he said is essential to build and nurture the budding tourism industry.

Malam Bello also reiterated the need for residents to obey all extant rules and regulations guiding living and doing business in the FCT.

He mentioned the unfortunate incidences of flooding in some parts of the city in 2019 which were caused primarily by developers who illegally erected structures on flood plains and river courses despite repeated warnings not to do so.

He therefore urged residents especially developers to follow all development control and land use regulations to avoid unpleasant consequences, adding that security was the responsibility of all and that residents should imbibe the habit of reporting suspicious events or individuals to the relevant security authorities.

