An unrepentant suspect who had been arrested and charged for Pick pocketing and stealing in 2017, by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command, was again rearrested by the agency for similar offence.

The suspect, Ajeigbe Tunde, aged 27, with two other accomplices simply identified as Ekene and Bolenbe, allegedly rode a motorcycle to 7Up, to rob unsuspecting members of the public.

Ex-convict arrested for snatching phone

Tunde jumped down from the motorcycle and snatched an android phone from a passenger traveling in a commercial bus in his confessional statement with the police, said: “I was arrested around Ojota after I snatched a lady’s phone and got caught by the police.

‘’I was remanded in the prison since then and was released on November 19, 2019, but couldn’t go back to my wife and child. I went back to the house I rented before going to prison, but couldn’t find my properties and my family again so I made for the street again.

“I went back to Oshodi under bridge to go join my friends again. They gave me clothes to wear and bought me food before we went back into our usual job. Although, after spending some days in Mushin, some of my area brothers who knew I just came from prison helped me secure a motorcycle on hire purchase but that wasn’t enough for me, as I wanted to make quick money to go see my mother in the village after leaving home for three years without seeing her.

“My aged mother would be worried after I left home without returning and no one knew my whereabouts as my wife never informed my family that I have been arrested and remanded in the prison. I therefore sought to steal again to raise some money but unfortunately I was caught.”

Meanwhile, the police has said that they are still on the trail of Ekene and Bolenbe, while a motorcycle with registration number FST-279 QJ was recovered from the thieves while they escaped with the stolen phone.

Commenting on the development, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, warned all criminal elements in the State to stay off as the Command will not allow any hiding place for them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

