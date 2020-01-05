The President of the United State Mr Donald Trump has said that the United State was expending so much time, money on ridiculous Impeachment.

Trump on Suday Tweeted that: ‘As hard as I work and as successful as our Country has become with our Economy, our Military & everything else, it is a shame that the Democrats make us spend so much time & money on this ridiculous Impeachment Lite Hoax. I should be able to devote all of my time to the REAL USA!

Recalled that The U.S. House of Representatives last year in December impeached President Donald Trump for alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

With this, Trump has become the third president in U.S. history to be impeached, after Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1999.

As hard as I work, & as successful as our Country has become with our Economy, our Military & everything else, it is ashame that the Democrats make us spend so much time & money on this ridiculous Impeachment Lite Hoax. I should be able to devote all of my time to the REAL USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

Trump, a Republican president, strongly denies the charges approved on Dec. 13 by the Judicial Committee of the House, which is controlled by the opposition Democratic Party.

The impeachment in the US context means indictment, not removal , and it is undertaken by the lower legislative chamber.

A president can only be removed from office on conviction by the Senate, acting on the impeachment, for `treason, bribery or other acts of gross misconduct.

The battle will now shift to the Senate where a two-thirds vote is required to remove the president, a something that has never happened in the country.

Trump is unlikely to be convicted and removed by the Senate, which is controlled by his party whose members in the upper chamber are in support of the president.

The impeachment borders on allegation that the president solicited the interference of a foreign government (Ukraine) in the U.S. democratic process to boost his chances of re-election in 2020.

Trump is accused of pressuring Ukraine to unearth damaging information on former Vice President Joe Biden, who is one of his main Democratic challengers for the presidency in 2020, and his son Hunter.

The president allegedly used a 400-million-dollar military aid approved by Congress to Ukraine, and a White House meeting for Ukraine’s president, as bargaining chips.

Democrats argue that Trump’s actions amount to abuse of presidential power for his personal political gain at the expense of national security.

The president is also accused of obstructing Congress by refusing to co-operate with the congressional inquiry, according to the BBC.

Trump has denied the allegations, dismissing the impeachment move as a “witch hunt” by Democrats and a section of the U.S. of the media.

The Republican leader of the U.S. Senate also last year said that the impeachment of President Donald Trump is based on “partisan rage” and the thinnest of evidence.

Sen. Mitch McConnell dismissed the impeachment process, saying that Democrats had been talking about impeaching Trump since before he became the Republican candidate for president in 2016.

The House of Representatives voted to send two articles of impeachment to the chamber. McConnell called the vote a “pre-determined end to a partisan crusade.”

The party-line vote saw Republicans uniformly opposing impeachment, while the vast majority of Democrats voted in favour.

The two articles move to the Senate for a trial expected to take place in 2020.

Trump maintains he did nothing wrong and said again on Wednesday that impeachment is an effort to overturn his election win.

He is accused of abusing his office by soliciting Ukraine to dig up dirt on former vice president Joe Biden, a leading candidate among Democrats bidding to run against Trump next year.

Sen . Chuck Schumer said in rebuttal to McConnell that Republicans showed “cravenness and blind fealty” to Trump in their vote.

The minority leader said he would meet with McConnell soon to discuss the rules of the Senate trial.

“The nation turns its eyes to the Senate,” he said, adding that it is up to the chamber to exercise its check on his power.

“I have little doubt that if we tell the president he can escape scrutiny in this instance he will do it again and again,” Schumer said.

