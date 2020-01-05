The Department of Information and Media Studies of Bayero University, Kano (BUK) is set to commence Masters program in New Media.

The head of the Department, Dr Nura Ibrahim disclosed this during the official discharge of students of the Department who completed their internship at the PRNigeria Centre, Kano in collaboration with Daily Nigerian’s Penlight Center for New Media Innovation.

Dr. Ibrahim explained that as the Department sets to graduate its first set of undergraduates in 2020, they have already submitted their proposal for the take off of their Masters programme in 2021 to the University management.

Dr Ibrahim said, “We have already made submission to the Vice Chancellor, and, any moment from next academic session, we shall commence our Masters Degree programme.”

The head of Department who recalled the challenges that followed his appointment as its pioneer head noted that it has not been easy ride starting with only four academic staff in the Department.

He however expressed his satisfaction seeing their students matching their classroom teaching with the real world experience particularly with the intervention of PRNigeria and Penlight Center for New Media Innovation which he said is paying off in preparing to graduate products of their dream.

While expressing concern over the rampant increase in fake news and the need for collaborative efforts between online platforms to strengthen fact checking, the media scholar appealed for increase in the number of internship students the Centre accommodates from the Department and Bayero University by extension.

“I am proud of my students’ accomplishments not because they are here right now, but because I am certain that the centre has exposed them to digital best practice and we are seeing the results all over,” Dr. Nura added.

Responding, the Chairman of the Centre and publisher of PRNigeria and Economic Confidential stables, Mallam Yushau Shuaib assured the Centre’s continued support and collaboration with the Department to help produce graduates that go with the current digital trends.

While commending the efforts of the interns during their stay in the Centre, Shuaib argued that, “If there is anything above first class, that is what this interns deserve. They have done extremely very well during their internship with us and the future is bright because they are already good for the market.”

Also, the Executive Director of Penlight Centre who doubles as the publisher of Daily Nigerian newspaper, Jaafar Jaafar, stated that the center will continue to do its best in ensuring that online practitioners are skillfully equipped through its Training Centres in Abuja and Kano.

He promised to sustain the Centre’s commitment in ensuring New Media literacy among practicing journalists, students of communication and even Social Media influencers.

While lamenting of the negative influx of fake news and hate speeches on the Social Media, Jaafar said the Centre will continue to ensure professionalism in the training they offer to students.

The programme was heralded by presentation of certificates to the graduating interns.

It could be recalled that the Department of Information and Media Studies in Bayero University Kano was established in 2016 to enable students undergo professional studies in the areas of New Media and Information Technology and is expected to graduate its first set in 2020.

