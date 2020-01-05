Boko Haram insurgents have abducted one of the local chairmen of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Rev Lawan Andimi who heads CAN in Michika, Adamawa state was abducted in the course of an attack by the insurgents on Thursday.

His abduction was made known to Adamawa deputy governor, Crowther Seth when he visited the town, on Saturday, following the raid by the terrorists.

“The pastor was abducted the day Boko Haram attacked our community. He was last seen when the suspected insurgents forced him into a Toyota Hilux. Since then, we have not heard from him or his abductors,” said the district head of Michika, Ngida Kwache,

Kwache and two other district heads Bello Ijeidi of Gulak and Lawan Luka of Koppa, called for more troops in the communities located around Sambisa Forest.Seth reassured the affected communities that the administration of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri had stepped up efforts to ensure peace in the state, saying their requests would be forwarded to the Federal Government for appropriate action.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

