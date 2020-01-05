The Senator who represented Anambra Central at the National Assembly, Sen Victor Umeh, has been awarded with a “Gold Award”.

The award was presented to him by the traders of Alaba International Market, Lagos, at his country home, Agulusigbo, Aniocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Presenting the award, Executive Chairman of the traders, Evang Paulinus Ugochukwu, said the award was due to his legislative measures he embarked upon for the good of their business while in the Senate.

He said: “Senator Victor Umeh has been the only Senator who had fought for our welfare, by promoting positive policies that impacted meaningfully in our lives and businesses.

“No other Senator had done it. We regret the decision of the court, but urge him to stand firm with God. We will still support him in any political position he declares his interest,” Ugochukwu added.

He also called on other Igbo senators to always protect the interest of the traders and Igbos in general, rather than protecting their egocentric interest.

Sen Victor Umeh in his usual way, thanked the visitors and encouraged them to continue to be good ambassadors of the region in Trade and Commerce.

