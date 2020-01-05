Following calls from the FCT Ministerial Task Team on Traffic Free Flow, the Abuja Markets Management Limited (AMML), Managers of Wuse Market has pledged its immediate intervention to provide solution to the perennial traffic challenge within and around the market.

The Market Managers gave the assurance in a letter addressed to the FCT Ministerial Task Team on Traffic Free Flow signed by its Managing Director, Abubakar Faruk.

It could be recalled that the Chairman of the Ministerial Task Team, Mr. Ikharo Attah, recently wrote to AMML urging them to take a bold and speedy step to address the growing menace.

Faruk said the market managers had already initiated moves to totally eliminate the traffic gridlock even before the request from the task team was made.

“We are aware of the status of Wuse Market as the shopping destination of choice in the FCT and the expected traffic challenge that comes with it. As a leading Facility Management Company in the Country, we couldn’t have folded our arms and allow this very key service delivery issue to linger.”

The Market Managers said it had in the past, applied various manual traffic management approaches even in collaboration with some relevant Agencies but that the pressure did not abate.

“After long period of consultation with our key stakeholders, we are now introducing technology to the parking/traffic management by first automating the access and tolling processes” they added.

Noting that this process was already about 70 percent completed before the observation of the task team, AMML assured that the automated Tolling system would be rolled out in matter of weeks.

“When this takes off, we intend to programme the parking software in such a manner that people who park cars in the market for the whole day would be discouraged from doing so”, the letter read, adding: “that to us, is the most sustainable strategy that can guarantee free flow of traffic in and out of the market since parking space as a fixed factor, cannot be increased endlessly to match increasing demand”.

According to the Market Managers, “the option is to optimize the use of the available space by freeing them of pressure created by long- hour parking; and we can guarantee that this solution will deliver a win-win arrangement for everyone”.

In the mean time, AMML said that it is deploying more car park managers as well as other traffic management tools with the hope of ameliorating the sufferings of shoppers in the market.

They therefore appealed for the understanding of the Market’s numerous users as well as the support and collaboration of stakeholders so that the plan would be realized in the shortest time.

