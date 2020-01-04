Despite Thursday’s demolition of Ile Arugbo by agents of the Kwara state government, aged women still thronged the place yesterday to receive gifts.

The women in their hundreds continued their show of solidarity for the immediate past Senate President, Bukola Saraki, praise singing and pouring accolades on him.

As usual, foodstuffs, clothes and money were distributed to the women who defied the cold weather to arrive Ile Arugbo as early as 7.00 am.

The man who supervised the distribution of the largesse to the women, Rasaq Aladie said Saraki had always made enough provision for the women whether or not he is in Ilorin.

Our correspondent recalls that the women had on Thursday marched from the Ilofa Road, GRA residence of the Sarakis to the palace of the emir of Ilorin in the downtown area of the metropolis, protesting the demolition of the charity home.

The aggrieved women, who condemned the government’s action, were led by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Women Leader in the state, Alhaja Ramata Oganija.

One of the women, who simply identified herself as Alhaja Sifawu, appealed to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to rescind his decision on the revocation of the late Olusola Saraki’s land.

She said Saraki had for about 30 years been using the place to distribute gifts to aged women, even during the military rule without any hindrance.

“The late Olusola Saraki was our benefactor who took good care of us during his life time. His son, Bukola Saraki is also following the footsteps of his late father in this regard,” she stated.

