Our preoccupation at this point in the @OfficialPDPNig should not focus on elections, but on rebuilding and strengthening our party for the challenges ahead of us. -AA— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) January 4, 2020
Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to focus rebuilding the party and not the elections, t
The PDP presidential candidate in on his Twitter handle tweeted: “Our preoccupation at this point in the @OfficialPDPNig should not focus on elections, but on rebuilding and strengthening our party for the challenges ahead of us,”
Discussion about this post