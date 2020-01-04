TWENTY-FIVE beneficiaries received items and cash at the third zakat distribution ceremony of the Ibadan (Oyo State) branch of the Muslim Association of Nigeria (MAN) held last weekend in the city.

At the event, MAN, through the instrumentality of its Zakat Administration Programme (MANZAP), distributed the sum of N1,535,000 to the beneficiaries who were drawn from across Ibadan.

The national president of the association, Alhaji Tajudeen Ojikutu, in his opening remark, urged the beneficiaries to use the funds and items they received to improve their economic and financial conditions.

He cautioned them against the application of the benefits to wrong purposes and advised them make honesty and fairness their watchwords in their endeavours.

Alhaji Ojikutu appealed to all eligible Muslims not to turn a blind eye to the institution of zakat as one of the five pillars of Islam, failure at which, he said, could amount to the nullification of their other noble actions in the sight of Allah.

The branch chairman of the association, Alhaji abdur-Rahman Oyebamiji, said the need to raise awareness about the social safety net designed by Allah and benefit indigent members of the ummah informed the commencement of the collection and distribution of zakat and sadaqat by the association about three years ago.

S’East residents kick as EEDC dumps Prepaid Meters for estimated billing

In a lecture, the missioner of the Ibadan branch of MAN, Imam Akeeb Amzat, described the payment of zakat and sadaqat as an important duty that must be performed by every eligible Muslim man and woman.

According to him, one of the benefits of paying zakat or sadaqat is peace of mind and cleansing of one’s material possessions.

“One of the rewards of following the injunction of Allah, especially through the payment of zakat and sadaqat, is increase in wealth and divine grace,” Imam Amzat said and urged eligible Muslims who have not been paying zakat to start doing so.

In a remark, the chairman of the association’s Board of Trustees, Alhaji Sulaimon Oladapo, urged the beneficiaries to make the most of the funds and items they received.

The chairman of MANZAP, Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Abdul Ganiyu, who explained the process of the selection of the beneficiaries, recalled that the sums of N980,000 and N1.4 million were disbursed to beneficiaries in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

He gave the assurance that the association would not relent in its da’wah activities and in reaching out to underprivileged section of the Muslim community.

