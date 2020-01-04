Abuja – Nigerian Afro-pop Singer, Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniels gives us another jam to bang our speakers and this one he calls ‘Jaho’, a track with a new twist but not holding much substance.

The song produced by Veteran Producer, Dj Coublon is a typical Kizz Daniel vibe, from the beginning of the song you can already predict the end.

This time it’s not about love and girls, it focuses is on patience and being oneself, also a thank you song to God.

The lyrics were quite cliche and not original, he needs to put more energy and meaning to his music lyrics for actual delivery of the message he’s trying to pass across.

Meanwhile, the instrumental has an easy-going vibe, the song begins with a vocal sample, a soft melody playing, soft drum patterns and his vocals capable of changing ones mood, blowing one’s mind away.

However, the vocal delivery, arrangement, and lyrics are above average.

The lyrics tries to encourage people to know and be themselves and not to do what they are not creating a fake perception of themselves.

He tells us about his perception and reaction over life and material life excitement.

The song title “JAHO” is gotten from Hebrew Origin Language meaning “Jah is God”.

Daniels is best known for his singles “Woju” and “Yeba”.

In May 2015, Daniel released a third follow up single, “Laye,” on his birthday, along with a video two weeks later which was shot in different locations in the eastern part of Africa and was directed by AJE FILMS.

Kizz Daniel released his first studio album titled New Era on May 14, 2016.

On Dec. 30, 2018, Kizz Daniel released his 2nd Studio album and his first under FlyBoy Inc titled “No Bad Songz “.

The album contains 20 Songs including the pre-released “One Ticket” which featured DMW Boss, Davido.

The talented singer has an overall successful music career and has won many Awards like Nigeria Entertainment Award “Afropop Artist of the Year and Hottest Single of the Year”. The Headies “Hip Hop World Revelation of the Year” and “Best Album of the Year” among others.(NAN)

