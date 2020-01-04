A gas explosion in Kaduna at a shop along Kachia road in Sabon Tasha, Chikun Local Government Area has left many people dead.

The Honourable Commissioner, Ministry Of Internal Security And Home Affairs Mr Samuel Aruwan and the Executive Secretary Kaduna state emergency agency and other humanitarian agency at the site where the gas explotion took place at Sabo Tasha, Chikun Local Government.

The incident occurred at shop located opposite Total filling station at Sabon Tasha.

A man who escaped the explosion said “I just finished cutting my and was walking out then I heard boom ! I fell down but I managed to get up. Then I saw fire . Immediately, I went behind and climbed a fence and in the process, I sustained injuries. One person also climbed the fence, but I doubt if the barber and two others came out,”

The incident led to traffic gridlock as vehicles plying Kachia road had to divert to alternative routes.

The police have not made any statement on the incident at the time of filing this report.

