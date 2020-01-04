The incident occurred at shop located opposite Total filling station at Sabon Tasha.
A man who escaped the explosion said “I just finished cutting my and was walking out then I heard boom! I fell down but I managed to get up. Then I saw fire. Immediately, I went behind and climbed a fence and in the process, I sustained injuries. One person also climbed the fence, but I doubt if the barber and two others came out,”
The incident led to traffic gridlock as vehicles plying Kachia road had to divert to alternative routes.
The police have not made any statement on the incident at the time of filing this report.
