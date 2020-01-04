American rapper, songwriter and television personality Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, known professionally as Cardi B, has said that she is filing for Nigerian citizenship.

The US rapper also said that the assassination of Iranian military General Qassem Soleimani was one of President Donald Trump ‘dumbest move’

She went on to say that President Donald Trump wa s putting Americans live in danger.

Naaaaa these memes are fuckin 😅😅 😩but shit ain’t no joke ! Specially being from New York .Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger.Dumbest move Trump did till date …I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 3, 2020

Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley reacting to Cardi B move for Nigeria's citizenship said 'Send me ur full name and dob ' offering to help her with the registration procedure.



Send me ur full name and dob https://t.co/TmnrFEKKUd — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) January 3, 2020

Also Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, SSA . Diaspora , Member , House of Reps (2003-2015) Abike Dabiri-Erewa said that “we can’t wait to receive” Cardi B.

@iamcardib . As one in charge of the Diaspora for Ngr, We can’t wait to receive you again. Our doors are open, sister. And you need to talk a walk through the Door of Return in Badagry . It’s an indescribable experience . https://t.co/BjE2un0XfZ — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) January 3, 2020

This is not what Buhari govt is about, Gbemisola Saraki blasts AbdulRazaq

On Friday Iraq’s powerful Shiite Hashd Shaabi militia’s deputy leader, Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, and high-ranking Iranian General Qassem Soleimani were killed in an attack near Baghdad airport.

They were killed in a U.S. strike targeting their vehicle on the Baghdad International Airport road.

Soleimani is the Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, a unit in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRCG).

Their deaths are the latest escalation in tensions between the U.S. and Iran, coming after thousands of supporters of the Shiite militia broke into the U.S. embassy compound in central Baghdad on Tuesday.

Protesters set fire to one of the gates of walls around the embassy buildings and camped outside until the next day.

The two days of protests were triggered by U.S. strikes in Iraq and Syria on Sunday that targeted the Kataib Hezbollah militia group.

The U.S. airstrikes killed at least 25 militiamen.

Kataib Hezbollah, a part of the Hashd Shaabi umbrella group, had been blamed for an attack last week that killed a US citizen.

Loud explosions were heard near the airport early Friday, which Iraqi security said was three Katyusha rockets falling down in the vicinity killing several people and leaving two vehicles burnt.

Shortly after, the militia said five of its members were killed in the attack, including Mohammed Reda al-Jaberi, who was the group’s head of the public relations and protocol officer. (dpa/NAN)





