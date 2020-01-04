



Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has congratulated Naziru Mika’ilu Abubakar on his appointment as Editor-in-chief/Executive Director of Media Trust Limited, publishers of Daily Trust newspapers by the Board of Directors of the company.

In a statement Friday, signed by the state’s commissioner for Information, Mallam Muhammed Garba and sent to Daily Times, Ganduje also applauded the appointment of Lawan Danjuma Adamu and Hamza Idris as Editor Weekends and Editor Daily newspapers under the Media Trust stable respectively.



He stated that the governor is proud of the trio, particularly the E-in-C/ED and Editor Weekends, who are indigenes of Kano state.

“The Governor who is highly thrilled on this appointment, maintained that Kano displays great potentials in all sectors that are capable of making positive impact when given the opportunity.

S’East residents kick as EEDC dumps Prepaid Meters for estimated billing



“The appointment to this exalted position of your chosen career, particularly in a well-established, strong and credible media outfit, is very timely and well deserved considering your track record of experience, professionalism, passion, dedication, hardwork and integrity,” the statement said.

Continuing, it stated that “Governor Ganduje implied that as he now leads the editorial team of the company, Naziru Mika’ilu will use his pedigree and wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of this very challenging responsibility of adding value to already established and valuable products.

“As for Lawan Danjuma, and Hamza Idris, Governor Ganduje observed that the appointments are well deserved considering their dedication and professional competence.

“He expressed the hope that the trio will live up to expectations in their new positions,” the statement concluded.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

