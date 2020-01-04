Hollywood hits the red carpet Sunday for the Golden Globes, the first major awards show of the year, which honors the best in film and television.

Millions of viewers are expected to tune in, but what should you be watching for?

Here is our quick guide to the event, which will take place in Beverly Hills, California:

How Trump made the decision to kill Soleimani

There are few cinematic worlds left for Hollywood veteran Martin Scorsese to conquer, but the Globes could offer a new record.

If he takes home a fourth best director prize for his gangster epic “The Irishman,” Scorsese will tie the record for most wins.

Legendary late director Elia Kazan currently sits alone at four, most recently for “America America” in 1964.

Scorsese has previously won for “Gangs of New York” (in 2003), “The Departed” (2007) and “Hugo” (2012) — and missed out on a further five nominations in the category.

– After #TimesUp, women still overlooked –

Natalie Portman drew praise — and the organizers’ ire — for introducing the best director category in 2018 with the words: “Here are the all-male nominees.”

Barbra Streisand remains the only woman to win the award, for “Yentl” in 1984. She, too, spoke out at the 2018 ceremony, telling the audience: “Folks, time’s up,” name-checking the anti-harassment initiative.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

