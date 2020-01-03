Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has asked Biafrans to ask Northerners Who in Nigeria today voted for Sharia Law to be practised in Nigerian Northern and how did they get Sharia to be in the constitution of Nigeria and
The IPOB leader in a live broadcast on Thursday, also said: ‘The greatest enemy of Nigeria is British government and some if its nationals, they are the ones perpetrating, support and financing terrorism with the people occupying Aso Rock and deceiving Nigerians that they mean well for them.’
British government
When the Jihadist in Abuja wanted Sharia
“Who in Nigeria today voted for Sharia Law to be practised in Nigerian Northern states today, is Sharia in Nigerian Constitution, they willingly subverted the Constitution of Nigeria and imposed Sharia on the Northern Nigerians.
“If they believe in the Constitution of Nigeria, they would not have introduced Sharia Law within Nigeria where the Constitution exist, so when they tell us not to agitate for Biafra, what is their moral right and justification for telling us that, Biafrans should ask them how they got Sharia being practised in the Nigeria Northern States anytime they kick against Biafra agitation.
“We should ask they which channel did they use to introduce and get Sharia Law being practised in the twelve Northern States. You cannot tell us that one law operates for people in the North while another operate for the people in the South under one country that you said operate a Constitution.”
