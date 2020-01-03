Sheffield (UK) – Sheffield United are set to sign former Everton and Manchester City midfielder Jack Rodwell on a short-term deal until the end of the season, manager Chris Wilder said on Friday.

Rodwell

The 28-year-old free agent left Blackburn Rovers at the end of his contract in the close season.

He started training with the Blades last month amid reported interest from a number of teams including Parma and AS Roma.

“It will be a short-term deal until the end of the season, with the option of extending,” Wilder told a news conference ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup third round clash with National League (fifth tier) side AFC Fylde.

The versatile midfielder, who can also slot into defence, last played in the English Premier League (EPL) for Sunderland in May 2017.

“Hopefully we can kickstart his career. He’s certainly got the desire and from a physical point of view there are no issues.

"It was an honour for me to come here and I'm really grateful for the opportunity. It's up to me to do the business now.



Bramall Lane has a great atmosphere and the fans are great, If I'm playing on Sunday it'd be amazing, I'm really excited!"



Jack Rodwell on being a Blade 🔴 pic.twitter.com/PV1kFvKteA — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 3, 2020

“I have sat down with him for a long time and spoke about his career going forward. It aligns with the club’s goals,” Wilder added . (Reuters /NAN)

