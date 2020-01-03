Governor Abubakar Sani- Bello of Niger state has cautioned intending Christian pilgrims from the state against absconding and engaging in any negative activities during the pilgrimage in Isreal.

He gave the warning at the Government House, Minna, just as he urged the pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the state and Nigeria at large.

The governor who was represented by Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Matane, however, assured that the number of sponsored pilgrims by the state will increase in the next pilgrimage.

According to him, the essence of the pilgrimage is for Christians to physically and spiritually fortify themselves as ambassadors of the Lord and not to abscond.

Earlier, leader of the delegation, Pastor Yerima El’Yakim Samaila assured the governor that the 171 pilgrims for this year’s exercise will pray for the state, country and its leaders.

He added that “pilgrimage is not for tourism or business, but for Christians to fulfil God’s injunction; pray for our leaders, state, country and for ourselves.”

Acting Director, Christian Department, Niger state Pilgrimage Welfare Board, Joanna Pada thanked the state governor for providing the needed finance, logistics and medical team to ensure a successful pilgrimage.

