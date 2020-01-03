Rivers State Commissioner for Housing, Elder Tasie Chinedu Nwobueze, has commended Governor, Nyesom Wike, for putting up an aesthetic estate for judges of the State, describing it as unprecedented and the best in the country.

Elder Nwobueze made the remarks after his unscheduled inspection of the sites for judges quarters and the quarters for officers of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Port Harcourt.

He thanked the State Governor for giving officers of the Ministry of Housing the opportunity to supervise the construction of the quarters.

A statement by Idanye Oruigoni, the ministry’s information officer, said the Commissioner, expressed satisfaction with the quality of work at the estates.

He directed that the grasses at the judges quarters be watered and mowed by the contractors to make them really green and beautiful before the commissioning date.

Elder Nwobueze also said that the Ministry will ensure that an architect and engineer from the Ministry are posted to oversee the quality of work at the DSS quarters especially as the buildings are high rising ones.

The Housing Commissioner pleaded with the State Governor to give the Ministry more opportunities to handle and supervise housing projects in the State to prove that the Ministry is the custodian of the different professionals in the housing industry.

Elder Nwobueze reiterated that the Ministry is running with the vision of the State Governor as it concerns housing, expressing optimism that the Governor may likely go into the current construction of more quality and affordable houses this fiscal year in the State for the benefit of the people.

The Commissioner was accompanied on the inspection visit by the Permanent Secretary, ESV. Dirokweni J Amiofori, and directors of the Ministry.

