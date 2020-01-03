The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Kwara State Government on Thursday were at loggerheads over the demolition of a landed property in Illorin, the state capital, belonging to former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

While the PDP described the demolition of the property as wicked, recipe for crisis, the Kwara State government said the land reclaimed from the Saraki Family was not its ancestral home.

In a statement on Thursday by its publicist, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP described the invasion and demolition as “wicked, cowardly and a direct recipe for huge crisis” in the state.

The party held that the action of the state government is borne out of hatred and political intolerance, in furtherance of the larger plot by the APC and its administration to “intimidate, suppress, hound, crush and silence opposition and dissenting voices” in our country, in the bid to foist a siege mentality on the citizenry.

The PDP dismissed the reasons advanced by the APC administration for the dastardly act as “baseless, false and incongruous”, as they fail to add up, to justify the ferocious invasion, harassment of citizens and demolition of the said property.

“The demolition is a complete subversion of rule of law as the matter is already in court. The APC-led Kwara State government could not wait for the outcome of the court process apparently because it knows that it is pursuing an illegal agenda.

“Nigerians know how the APC and its government have been hounding, harassing and dragging Senator Saraki around over trumped-up charges, for daring to be among compatriots at the forefront of the quest to rescue our nation from misrule and strangleholds of the APC and its cabal.

“The APC and Kwara State government should perish their idea of trying to use false claims and propaganda to justify their wicked act and take over the property, as such cannot hoodwink Nigerians from the truth.

“Moreover, the timing of the invasion and demolition, in the wee hours and under the cover of darkness, is a direct indication that the state government was carrying out an unwholesome and condemnable operation during which defenceless women were fired with gunshots.

“The PDP invites Nigerians to note that demolition of property, genuinely belonging to opposition leaders and other Nigerians perceived to be opposed to APC’s oppressive administration, has become a policy of the APC and its government in their bid to subjugate Nigerians and exclusively appropriate our common patrimomy for their selfish purposes.

“Nigerians have not forgotten how APC leaders, including those at the Presidency, applauded whenever property belonging to perceived political opponents was unjustly and viciously pulled down in APC-controlled states and even in Abuja”, the party submitted.

The PDP, however, cautioned the APC, its administration, and the Kwara State government, against crossing the boundaries and stretching the forbearance of the people, which is already causing a tension that could trigger serious unrest in our country.

“It is also instructive to note that in the years the PDP governed Kwara State, there was no case of government demolishing the property of opposition members or supporters under any guise whatsoever.

“Our party therefore stands with Senator Saraki and cautions the Kwara State government to henceforth steer clear of the property,” the party added.

However, the Kwara State Government in a statement in Illorin by Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, on Thursday, said the land reclaimed from the Saraki Family was not its ancestral home.

The statement reads: “The property being reclaimed by the state government is not Saraki’s ancestral home as being portrayed in some section of the media.

“The Saraki’s ancestral home is in Agbaji, while the property we are talking about is in the heart of Government Reserved Area (GRA), Ilorin.

“The government position is that the land was (and still is) a public property originally meant for the construction of a secretariat, a civil service clinic and parking lots.

“However, ownership of the property was spuriously transferred to a private firm and for commercial purpose without the firm paying a kobo to government or obtaining the Certificate of Occupancy,” Ajakaye said.

According to him, what the government has done was to reclaim the land in the spirit of what it was originally meant for.

Shedding more light, the state’s Commissioner for Communications, Alhaji Murtala Olanrewaju said government has already commenced physical reclamation of the land.

Olanrewaju said in a statement that the reclamation started in the early hours of Thursday to avoid needless confrontation.

“Attempts by some persons to provoke government’s agents on lawful duty were resisted by the security agents who exercised highest level of restraint and professionalism,” he said.

He said government was never served court papers on the matter as claimed by some people.

“We state that no court paper has been served as at the time the government took steps to preserve what lawfully belongs to the people,” he added.

Olanrewaju urged the people of the state to remain calm, peaceful and be guided only by facts of the matter.

He also advised the people not to be drawn into emotional outburst that was targeted at distracting the public from the issues at stake.

“While the administration is focused on restoring sanity to the state after years of barefaced impunity, we will do so within the limit of the law,” he said.



