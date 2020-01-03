Chairman, Caretaker Committee, Okitipupa LGA of Ondo State, Mr Abayomi Adesanya, has said that the state is more secure under Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu.

Adesanya made the assessment in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday on the sidelines of the presentation of his achievements in 2019 and expectations for 2020, in Okitipupa.

He said that Akeredolu’s efforts at industrialising the state were yielding positive results, as hundreds of youths were indirectly being gainfully employed through government’s favourable policies.

Adesanya added that there had been direct employment in the health, education and agricultural sectors.

The council chief said that the well-being of residents of the state was a priority for the APC-led government in its bid to transform the state and its council areas through developmental programmes.

Adesanya urged the state residents to support the governor by shunning divisive tendencies which, he said, were inimical to the growth of the state and its local government areas.

“Gov. Akeredolu’s efforts at industrialising the state are yielding positive results, as hundreds of youths are indirectly being gainfully employed through government policies, especially in health, agriculture and education sectors.

“The well-being of the people of the state has been the priority of the APC- led government, which has made the state to be a safe haven under Akeredolu,” he said.

Adesanya said that the Okitipupa LGA had recorded much developments in the last six months, when he became the chairman.

He said that security had been accorded top priority since he assumed office, while crimes had reduced.

According to him, re-introduction of the monthly environmental sanitation and infrastructure development through several roads projects have enhanced socioeconomic development of the council area.

“Although my administration has worked hard in the last six months to achieve greater results, we are still committed to making lives more meaningful to our people through various policies and projects.

“Our resources may be inadequate to meet all our needs for rapid economic growth and infrastructure development, but we are prepared for the task of governance in 2020, through strategic planning and development.”

Adesanya, who wished the residents of the council area a prosperous New Year, called for peaceful coexistence among them.

He cautioned them against violence, hatred and bitterness, which he described as a cog in the wheel of development. (NAN)

