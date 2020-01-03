Ibadan – Chief Adegboyega Adegoke, the Chief Financial Officer of OES Energy Services and Chief Wasiu Ajimobi, brother of former Gov. Abiola Ajimobi, were among the 14 newly promoted chiefs by the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

They were promoted on Friday at an installation ceremony held at the Popoyemoja palace of the monarch in Ibadan.

Adegoke, formerly the Mogaji of Abose family is now Ajia Balogun of Ibadanland, while Ajimobi, formerly Aare Onibon Balogun, is now Lagunna Balogun of Ibadanland.

Also among those elevated were Chief Gboyega Orogunmodi from Bada Balogun to Oota Balogun of Ibadanland and Chief Adetunji Lanihun from Gbonka Olubadan to Aregbe-Omo Olubadan.

Chief Babajide Ayoade from Ajia Balogun to Aregbe-Omo Balogun, Chief Dauda Gbadamosi from Are Onibon Olubadan to Gbonka Olubadan and Chief Adetokunbo Akintola from Jagun Balogun to Gbonka Balogun Ibadanland.

On the list also were Chief Oyeleke Oyekola from Bada Olubadan to Are Onibon Olubadan, Chief Oluyinka Akande from Ajia Olubadan to Bada Olubadan and Chief Olukorede Olubota from Jagun Olubadan to Ajia Olubadan.

Also elevated were Mogaji Nureni Akanbi of Iba Oluyole family to Aare Onibon Balogun Ibadanland and Mogaji Kayode Kadelu of Kadelu family who is now Bada Balogun Ibadanland

Others were Mogaji Aderoju Olasunkanmi of Aladorin family to Jagun Olubadan Ibadanland and Mogaji Olatunji Arulogun of Enimowu Arulogun family now Jagun Balogun Ibadanland.

The Olubadan commended the newly elevated chiefs for their contributions to Ibadanland, urging them not to relent in supporting developmental projects in Ibadan.

In his remarks, Adegoke said there was need for government to involve traditional rulers in governance, saying they were closer to the people.

He called for constitutional amendment by the National Assembly to accommodate roles for traditional rulers in governance.

“Traditional rulers are closer to the people than local government chairmen. It is very hard to see anyone who will not recognise his monarch but they may not even recognise their chairman.

“So, for democracy to thrive, there is need for involvement of traditional rulers in governance,” he said . (NAN)

