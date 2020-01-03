The Ogun state government said it is set to reduce child morbidity and mortality rate in the state as it marks the 2019/2020 maternal, new born and child health week which is geared towards the provision of health interventions surrounding maternal, new born and child health care in the state.

During the programme which is scheduled for January 13-17, 1, 023, 444 million children between six and 59 months will receive Vitamin A supplements.

Also, over 1, 3 million women of child- bearing age will also be reached with cost effective interventions.

Commissioner- designate for the Ministry of Health, Dr. Tomi Coker made this known while briefing newsmen at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, on the activities lined up for the implementation of maternal, newborn and child health week activities in the state.

The commissioner -designate stated that the Governor Dapo Abiodun administration remains committed to providing interventions surrounding maternal, new born and child health in the state as maternal, and child health is one of the most important issues determining global and national well-being.

Coker stated further that the state government has put in place various measures to ensure an effective health care system to tackle the twin issue of maternal and child mortality in the state.

She disclosed that the state government has embarked on integration of low cost, high impact services and packages across the reproductive, maternal, new born and child health sector which has great potentials of creating an effective and sustainable health care delivery for women and children.

According to her, programmes such as maternal and child mortality reduction, family planning services, prevention and management of HIV/AIDS, malaria and routine immunization for missed children and mothers according to the national immunization schedule will also be integrated and implemented within the primary health care framework.

She said during the weeklong programme, the interventions will include Vitamin A supplement for children six-59 months, immunisation of missed children, iron-foliate supplementation for pregnant women and deworming of children 12-59 months old.

“Screening of children six-59 months for malnutrition, birth registration, HIV counselling and testing, and health promotion on key household health practises for improved lifestyle, including hand washing, exclusive breast feeding, appropriate complimentary feeding, focused antenatal care, newborn care.

“The event will be flagged off by the wife of the Governor of Ogun state, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun on January 6,” the commissioner revealed.

Coker also enjoined mothers and caregivers to avail their wards of this immense opportunity being provided free by the state government.

