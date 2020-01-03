French Ligue 1 side Lyon has rejected a £34m bid from Chelsea for Moussa Dembele, according to Sky sport.

Chelsea are keen to bring in Dembele during the January transfer window but Lyon is confident of keeping hold of their striker till at least the summer.

On Thursday, the French club made it clear that the striker isn’t for sale as he counts in particular on him to build a successful team in the future.

A statement read “Olympique Lyonnais has taken note of certain information relayed by the media suggesting that Moussa Dembele could interest other clubs during this transfer window.”

“We would like to reaffirm its wish, as in the summer of 2019, to keep Moussa Dembele.

The club has full confidence in Moussa and counts in particular on him to build a successful team for the seasons to come.”

The 23-year-old has scored 30 goals since moving to Ligue 1 from Celtic for £20m 18 months ago.

