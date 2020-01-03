Dejan Kulusevski has completed his move to Juventus in a deal worth up to $70 million from Atalanta.

UFFICIALE | Dejan Kulusevski è un giocatore della Juventus!

➡️ https://t.co/SnkMHHZsmy pic.twitter.com/jSwZVus6ig — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) January 2, 2020

The 19-year-old Sweden international signed a four-and-a-half-year contract and the fee for his arrival could increase by a further €9m (A$14m) in bonuses.

Kulusevski was loaned to Parma for the 2019-20 season after joining Atalanta from Brommapojkarna in 2016.

According to The World Game, the midfielder has impressed at the Ennio Tardini, scoring four goals and supplying seven assists in 17 league appearances, and he will remain at Parma until the end of the campaign, as per a fresh agreement with Juve.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

