The President of the United State of America has justified killing of General Qassem Soleimani the Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, a unit in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRCG).

Trump on his Tw i tter page on Friday said General Qassem Soleimani had killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more but got caught!

Qassem Soleimani

Trump also said that Qassem Soleimani was directly and indirectly responsible for the death of millions of people, including the recent large number…….of protesters killed in Iran itself.

He went on to say that Iran will never be able to properly admit it, Soleimani was both hated and feared within the country. They are not nearly as saddened as the leaders will let the outside world believe. He should have been taken out many years ago!

Trump also said: ‘The United States has paid Iraq Billions of Dollars a year, for many years. That is on top of all else we have done for them. The people of Iraq don’t want to be dominated & controlled by Iran, but ultimately, that is their choice. Over the last 15 years, Iran has gained more and more control over Iraq, and the people of Iraq are not happy with that. It will never end well!

….of PROTESTERS killed in Iran itself. While Iran will never be able to properly admit it, Soleimani was both hated and feared within the country. They are not nearly as saddened as the leaders will let the outside world believe. He should have been taken out many years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2020

The BBC has reported that many US citizens working for foreign oil companies in Iraq are leaving the country on Friday, Reuters news agency reports.

The agency quoted the Iraqi oil ministry as saying many workers based in Basra were departing after the US embassy in Baghdad urged all US citizens to leave the country as soon as possible. But the ministry said staff movement would not affect its operations.

Israel puts military on alert after U.S. killing of Qassem Soleimani

Iraq is a major producer in the global oil market, and the increase in tensions had already caused oil prices to increase.

How General Qassem Soleimani was killed

Iraq’s powerful Shiite Shaabi militia said on Friday that the group’s deputy leader, Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, and high-ranking Iranian General Qassem Soleimani were killed in an attack near Baghdad airport.

Iraqis — Iraqis — dancing in the street for freedom; thankful that General Soleimani is no more. pic.twitter.com/huFcae3ap4 — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 3, 2020

The Iran-backed Hashd Shaabi, also known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), said they were killed in a U.S. strike targeting their vehicle on the Baghdad International Airport road.

Soleimani is the Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, a unit in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRCG).

Their deaths are the latest escalation in tensions between the U.S. and Iran, coming after thousands of supporters of the Shiite militia broke into the U.S. embassy compound in central Baghdad on Tuesday.

Protesters set fire to one of the gates of walls around the embassy buildings and camped outside until the next day.

The two days of protests were triggered by U.S. strikes in Iraq and Syria on Sunday that targeted the Kataib Hezbollah militia group.

The U.S. airstrikes killed at least 25 militiamen.

Kataib Hezbollah, a part of the Hashd Shaabi umbrella group, had been blamed for an attack last week that killed a US citizen.

Loud explosions were heard near the airport early Friday, which Iraqi security said was three Katyusha rockets falling down in the vicinity killing several people and leaving two vehicles burnt.

Shortly after, the militia said five of its members were killed in the attack, including Mohammed Reda al-Jaberi, who was the group’s head of the public relations and protocol officer. (dpa/NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

