Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has named Brig Gen Esmail Qaani, 63, as the new commander of the elite Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

Qassem Soleimani

This came as China has called for restraint in the wake of escalating tensions over the U.S. killing of Soleimani Iranian general in Baghdad.

The force was previously led by Gen Qasem Soleimani.

According to Tasnim news agency, Brig Gen Qaani joined the IRGC in 1980 and served in the 1980-88 war with Iraq. He joined the Quds force after the war.

He has previously spoken scathingly about the US, Israel and their regional allies.

In 2018, he called the 11 September 2001 terror attacks in the US an act of “self harm” by the US, accusing Washington of carrying them out in order to “create a mess” in the Middle East.

In that speech, Brig Gen Qaani said: “Americans spent $7,000bn in the region but they achieved nothing. America is the biggest debtor in the world now.”

China has called for restraint in the wake of escalating tensions over the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general in Baghdad.

“We urge all parties concerned, especially the U.S., to maintain calm and restraint, to avoid tensions, and to avoid further escalations,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Friday in Beijing.

China believes peace and stability must be maintained in the Middle East region, Geng said.

“China has always opposed the use of force in international relations and advocates that all parties should earnestly abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

“And also to comply with the basic norms of international relations and that Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity should be respected,” he added.

Similarly, the State Department is telling U.S. citizens to leave Iraq as soon as possible.

“Due to heightened tensions in Iraq and the region, we urge U.S. citizens to depart Iraq immediately,” it says in a security alert, following a U.S. strike that killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad.

“U.S. citizens should depart via airline while possible, and failing that, to other countries via land.”

Consular operations at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad were suspended earlier this week following attacks on the building by supporters of an Iranian-backed militia.

Also, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has condemned the deadly U.S. airstrike on a powerful Iranian general, calling it a “provocative and disproportionate” act.

“Tonight’s airstrike risks provoking further dangerous escalation of violence. America – and the world – cannot afford to have tensions escalate to the point of no return,” the senior Democrat said in a statement.

She said Congress was not consulted before President Donald Trump ordered the attack on Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and demanded that lawmakers be “immediately briefed” on the situation.

President Hassan Rowhani says Iran will “avenge” the killing of top commander Soleimani in a U.S. airstrike.

“Undoubtedly, Iran and other independent states will avenge this terrible crime by the U.S.,” Rowhani wrote in a letter posted on his official website.

“This act is another dark stain on the U.S.,” he said.

The Pentagon said Trump ordered the strike at Baghdad’s airport that killed Soleimani, who led Iran’s elite Quds Force. (dpa/NAN)

FAT/MST

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

