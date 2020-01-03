Gunmen have killed no fewer than 19 people in Tawari community in the Kogi Local Government Area of Kogi State, burning buildings, including the palace of the king of the community.

The Public Relations Officer of the Kogi State Police Command, Mr Williams Anya, confirmed the development in an interview with newsmen in Lokoja on Friday.

He said that a police assessment team had visited the community and that many buildings, including places of worship had been burnt.

Tawari community is a few kilometres off Gegu town along the Lokoja-Abuja highway.

A resident of Tawari community, Mrs Comfort Solomon, who survived the attack, said that the gunmen, numbering about 100 invaded the community late on Thursday.

She said the gunmen came in their numbers on motorcycles and descended on the village, killing and burning buildings until the early hours of Friday.

Solomon said that many places of worship, including the palace of the Akuma of Tawari were burnt down by the invaders.

”The gunmen were up to 100 in number. They came into the community with motorcycles around 11:15 p.m. when villagers were sleeping.

“They entered selected houses, packed foodstuff and motorcycles and burnt selected houses, including homes of clerics.

”They killed more than 15 men. The attackers were communicating with each other in Hausa language,” Solomon stated, weeping profusely.

Similarly, a NAN correspondent in Minna, Niger, Mrs Rita Nuhu, an indigene of Tawari, who also spoke to NAN on telephone on the development, said that her father’s house was completely burnt down during the attack.

”My people have been calling me from home that my father’s house was burnt down by the attackers.

“My mother and her sister were ordered out of the house after which the house was set ablaze, while about 15 men were killed.

Nuhu said that latest information she got from her village was that the death toll would rise.

”We are calling on security agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice. We appeal to the federal and state governments to come to our aid,” she pleaded.

The king of Tawari, Chief Idris Yusuf, who also spoke to NAN on telephone, confirmed the incident, saying it was the first time the community was experiencing such attack.

“This is the first time we are witnessing such deadly attack in our community. Our community has been very peaceful.

Yusuf, who is the Aguma of Tawari, said that he would provide details on the development as he was busy attending to sympathisers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

