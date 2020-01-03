Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state has expressed thanks to God for the peace that the residents of the state are enjoying under his administration.

Gov. Emmanuel, who spoke yesterday at the Ibom Hall ground, Uyo during the one -day solemn assembly to usher in the year 2020 and to re-dedicate the state to God with the theme: “Divine favour” also appreciated the elders, religious and traditional leaders for promoting unity in the state.

Gov. Udom Emmanuel (M) and other officials of the state dance during Akwa Ibom Solemn Assembly and Annual Thanksgiving Service at the Ibom Hall arena in Uyo

He explained that Akwa Ibom people have reasons to thank God for making it possible that the state will go for the 2020 solemn assembly with victory and in an atmosphere devoid of political tension.

“I want to thank God for year 2020. When you see me dancing today, I dance like a winner man, when you see me shout today, I shout like a winner man.

At this time in 2016, people were mocking us because the appeal court had in December 18, 2015 annulled my election.

“While other states were celebrating Christmas, they were unleashing federal might and threats on Akwa Ibom. When we came for solemn assembly in January, we were waiting for the Supreme God to give us supreme judgement.

“Also, at this time last year (2019) there was tension because of the ranting and antics of detractors. But today, the year 2020 we are doing the solemn assembly with the supreme victory given to us by the only God and supreme God. So we have reasons to thank God for today,” he declared.

The governor emphasized the need for the existing peace and unity in the state to be sustained, noting that it is the first time ever that the people have come to appreciate that they are one people irrespective of where they come from

“I really appreciate our elders, the church leaders, I appreciate our royal fathers who have been preaching unity and love because all of us are one.

Read Also: Ogun to administer Vitamin A on over one million children

“Wherever you come from in Akwa Ibom, all of us understand only one dialect; so we are one. We cannot be seen to be divided. United we stand, but divided we fall,” he stressed.

While re-dedicating the state to God, a cleric, Isaiah Isong asked God to grant the people and the leadership of the state divine favours in 2020, adding that “we are trusting and believing God that 2020 will not torment us by this re-dedication. It will bring us love, prosperity and God’s favours.”

Among prominent past and present political leaders of the state, as well as religious and traditional leaders at the annual solemn assembly were Obong Victor Attah, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (rtd), Senator Anietie Okon, Senator Helen Esuene, Onofiok Luke, Senator Bassey Akpan, Senator Effiong Bob and the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Aniekan Bassey.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

