Sheikh Abdul Isola, Chief Imam of Islamic Centre, Uwani, Enugu, has urged the Federal and state governments to engage youths meaningfully to stem rising criminality and vices in the country.

Isola, who is also the Chief Missioner of the centre, gave the task on Friday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on areas that needed urgent attention in the society in 2020.

He noted that job creation to engage youths and tackling insecurity were the key concern of most Nigerians, adding that “both are highly inter-linked’’.

The cleric said: “It is a known fact that an idle man is the devil’s workshop.

“When there is no job engagement for youths; there is this tendency for them to misbehave, take to crime and engage in all sorts of vices.

“So, the Federal, state and local governments as well as organisations and elders in communities should be highly concerned that no youth is left aimlessly to roam the neighbourhood without being engaged. ’’

Isola also urged various levels of governments to ensure that the 2020 budget was judiciously executed on people-oriented projects especially provision of constant electricity.

“With constant and stable electricity; it will be easy for most Nigerians especially our youths to engage themselves; be self-reliant and even be employers of labour,’’ he said.

The cleric, however, urged Nigerians to be patient with leaders and one another, adding that Nigerians needed love and peace to transit this period.

He said: “I thank Almighty Allah for another year.

“However, I want Nigerians to fear God in 2020 and remove their hands from all that bring shame to the country.

“We should continue to pray and work hard to tackle our challenges as a people’’.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

