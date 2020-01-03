Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has said that his administration did not sack the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) local government chairmen elected during his predecessor, Ayo Fayose’s tenure, because of his administration’s strict adherence to the rule of law.

Fayemi said his administration had to allow the PDP council chairmen to complete their tenure, in spite of the allegations against some of them after their probe by the House of Assembly.

The governor stated this while inaugurating newly elected chairmen and vice-chairmen of the 16 local government councils.

According to him, he took the decision because he is “resolutely committed to upholding and respecting rule of law at all times,” hence the decision not to scuttle local government administration or interfere with their funds.

“The inauguration of these chairmen and vice-chairmen, today, follows the tenure expiration of the council elected officials we inherited from the last administration.

Despite the barrage of allegations and actions against some of the local government elected officials after their probe by the Ekiti State House of Assembly, as a government, we adhered strictly to the sanctity of their tenure.

“They were allowed to run their full course before the election that produced the new set of chairmen, vice-chairmen, and councilors for the sixteen local government areas of Ekiti State,” Fayemi said.

He, therefore, called on the elected chairmen and vice-chairmen to always make themselves accessible to the people.

The new council helmsmen were elected during the December 7 local government election in the state and sworn in a week after the expiration of the tenure of their predecessors, who were elected on the PDP platform.

He added, “As the government at the grassroots, you have to ensure that people-oriented programmes and projects are made your priorities.

Whilst you should key into the state priorities, I also expect you to develop your own with your budget estimates with the support of the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development.

“In this regard, I enjoin you all to align with the state government policies and programmes as boldly and expressly enunciated in our 5-point agenda of governance, agriculture and rural development, social investments, knowledge economy and, infrastructure and industrial development.

“You were chosen by your people because they believe in you. You are now their representatives in government and equally the ambassadors of the government in your respective constituencies and Local Government Areas.

You are therefore enjoined to relate with your people and make yourselves accessible even more than before.”

