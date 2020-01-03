Abakaliki – Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has directed that the new minimum wage be paid to civil servants in Ebonyi by Jan.10, 2020.

The directive which was contained a statement signed by the governor’s Special Assistant (SA) on Media, Mr Francis Nwaze, directed the state Accountant General and all Local Government Area (LGA) Chairmen to ensure the payment.

According to him, the payment was to offer a good start of the year to Ebonyi workers who must have spent a lot during the yuletide.

“This is in compliance with the governor’s approval to commence the payment of the new minimum wage to civil servants effective from Jan.1, 2020 and his commitment and love for Ebonyi people.

“The state accountant-general and all LGA chairmen in the state are directed to seek overdraft and ensure the payment of the new minimum wage to workers by Jan.10, 2020,” Nwaze read. (NAN)

