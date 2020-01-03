15 motorcycles and two vehicles were burnt as fire gutted former Senate President, David Mark’s residence in Otukpo Benue State.

David Mark

According to reports the fire was caused a nearby bush bordering which spread and caught some empty cartons in David Mark’s compound.

It was gathered that domestic workers at the residence made frantic efforts to put out the fire without much success until the arrival of the State Fire Service in Otukpo.

A staff of the former Senate President speaking on the fire incident, said: On Thursday morning a fire incident was reported in the Otukpo residence of the former Senate President, Dr David Mark.

“The cause of the incident has yet to be ascertained but some properties, including 15 motorcycles and two vehicles, were burnt.

“The arrival of fire service personnel prevented the inferno from spreading to the entire building.

“The fire has since been extinguished. No life was lost.”

