Mr Mfon Bassey, Commissioner for Environment in Cross River, has given a 7-day ultimatum to traders on illegal structures along major streets in Calabar to relocate their businesses.

Bassey gave the ultimatum on Friday in Calabar, during an inspection tour of the Watt market, Hewett Street, Stadium road and the MCC junction.

He urged them to relocate their businesses to Watts, Marian or any other market or face demolition.

While addressing the hawkers at different points, he said the state government was committed to ensuring a clean and green environment, hence the need to relocate all road side sellers back to the markets.

Bassey explained that the move was to ensure a clean and green Calabar, free of illegal structures along the pedestrian walkways and the highways.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the traffic congestion along Watt market due to the activities of road side sellers, who deliberately left the market space to occupy the road side.

He told the hawkers that the ministry had earlier issued the ultimatum on Dec. 27 2019, asking them to remove all illegal structures, shanties and containers off the road.

The Commissioner also advised them to remove all illegal structures erected on the drainage systems to allow free flow of water during the rainy season to avoid flooding.

He warned that defaulters of the notice would face stiffer sanctions.

The commissioner stressed that under his leadership, the state would enjoy clean environments and warm atmosphere that would be attractive to investors and would also promote the industrialisation drive of Gov. Ben Ayade.

