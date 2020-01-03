Managing Director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr. Fidet Okhiria, has assured Nigerians of the corporation’s commitment to the safety of passengers and train along the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service (AKTS).

Okhiria told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja that NRC’s priority was to ensure safe transportation of all passengers to their destinations.

Abuja-Kaduna train

He denied claims by some national dailies that a train conveying passengers to Abuja from Kaduna was attacked by suspected gunmen.

“This news is not correct. What happened according to the police escorts on the train is that a stone was thrown at the train by some boys, which affected only the window glass of coach SP4.

“Nigerians should not panic as the news of the suspected attack is false and NRC is doing everything possible to ensure safety of passengers,” Okhiria said.

NAN reports that some national dailies had reported that armed men suspected to be kidnappers on Thursday morning attacked an Abuja-bound train with guns and other weapons.

The report alleged that the train, which left the Rigasa train station in Kaduna, at around 10 a.m. was attacked a few kilometres to Katari, about 70 kilometres to Abuja.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

