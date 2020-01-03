No fewer than 13 people have been rescued from a building that collapsed on Friday while under construction in southern Cambodia.



Around 20 to 30 other workers remain trapped under the rubble of the seven-story building located in the southern Cambodian province of Kep, media outlet Fresh News Asia said, citing the Kep police Chief Pen Dara.

Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen said in a Friday Facebook posting that he would travel to Kep to assist the rescue efforts.

Video footage posted on Fresh News Asia’s website showed police and rescuers helping one victim out of the building’s debris.

In June, at least 28 people were killed when a building under construction collapsed in Cambodia’s Preah Sihanouk province which led to the resignation of the province’s governor.

