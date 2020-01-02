Mrs. Bola Adeeko, one of the suspects arrested for killing and eating vital body parts of a final year student of Lagos State University, LASU, Favour Daley-Oladele, has claimed that she never knew that the concoction served her, which she ate, was prepared with the lady’s heart, breasts.

Mrs. Adeeko told eporters at Eleweran, the headquarters of the Ogun State Police Command.

She was being paraded by the police alongside her son, Owolabi and Pastor Philip.

She said that the duo (Owolabi and Pastor Segun Philip), “deceived me into believing that the concoction was prepared with goat organs.”

Mother, son narrate why they killed, ate lover’s heart in Osun by Nneka December 30, 2019



The woman said she even vomited hours after eating the strange preparation by Pastor Philip while also denying knowing or participating in the killing of Favour.

According to her, she was “touched as a mother that someone’s daughter could be slaughtered and her organs used to prepare a delicacy.”

However, she said she actually went to Pastor Philip for “solution to my financial problems,” adding that she paid the pastor N200,000:00 to carry out the rites to redeem her from poverty.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

